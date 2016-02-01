KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 359.85

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT359.85 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD56,300 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7351 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR60,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT360.45 per dollar (-4.34); the total volume of trades - USD90,600 th. (-115,400 th.), the KASE's press service reports.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.2500 (25.08 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD598,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

24 banks participated in the trades.