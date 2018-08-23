KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 361.50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, RUBKZT_SPT, CNYKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_002, RUBKZT_0_002 were not held on KASE today due to the holiday on August 30 in Kazakhstan (Constitution Day) and the transfer of the day off from Saturday, August 25, to Friday, August 31. 24 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT361.50 per US dollar at the trades volume USD130,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlement Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average of EURO rate with settlement Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT417.73 per euro at the trading volume of EUR500 th;

- on euro with settlement Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3016 per ruble at the trades volume RUR43,000th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlement T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlement T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT361.63 per dollar (KZT-0.03), the total volume of trades - USD242,700th., (USD+59,750th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3116 per ruble (KZT-0.0577), the total volume of trades - RUB79,000th., (RUB+59,000th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.7226 % per annum at the trades volume of USD338,100th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.