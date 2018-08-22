KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 362.16

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 22 banks were traded.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT362.16 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD119,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlement T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3770 per ruble at the trades volume RUB5,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT361.66 per dollar (KZT+0.95), the total volume of trades - USD182,950th., (USD+93,300th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3693 per ruble (KZT-0.0093), the total volume of trades - RUB20,000th., (RUB-12,400th.,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.3775 % per annum at the trades volume of USD98,200th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.4293 % per annum at the trades volume of USD242,000th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.