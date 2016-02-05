KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 363.66

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT363.66 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD25,450 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT406.40 per euro at the trades volume EUR350 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7383 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR34,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT363.72 per dollar (+0.38); the total volume of trades - USD29,450 th. (-98,900 th.), the KASE's press service reports.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.5500 (18.34 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD435,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT+0.9200 per US dollar, the ask - KZT0.0000 per US dollar;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

20 banks participated in the trades.