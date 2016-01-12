KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 367.61

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT367.61 per US dollar at the trades volume USD79,800 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.7936 per ruble at the trades volume RUR71,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT365.07 per dollar (+8.19); the total volume of trades - USD162,700 th. (+25,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.6000 (60.39 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD771,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.