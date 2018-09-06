KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 372.60

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 25 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT372.60 per US dollar at the trades volume USD165,800 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT433.30 per euro at the trading volume of EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4634 per ruble at the trades volume RUB35,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT372.23 per dollar (KZT+2.34), the total volume of

trades - USD307,900 th. (USD-55,450 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4636 per ruble (KZT+0.0362), the total volume of trades - RUB36,000 th. (RUB+9,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +10.8850 % per annum at the trades volume of USD348,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +11.0028 % per annum at the trades volume of USD36,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.