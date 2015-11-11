KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 306.74

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) on:

- US dollar with Т+1, T+2 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM, USDKZT_SPT),

- euro with Т+0, Т+1, Т+2 in tenge(EURKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOM, EURKZT_SPT),

- euro with Т+1, Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM, EURUSD_SPT),

- Russian ruble with T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD),

- currency swap transactions (USDKZT_1_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002).

For EURKZT_TOD this session is additional.

No trades in US dollar with Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with Т+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and no currency swap transactions USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 were conducted on KASE today due to the holiday on November 11 in the US (Veterans Day), the KASE's press service reports.

21 members of KASE currency market participated in the spot-market trades, in the swap-market - 3.

On the spot-market the weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT306.74 per US dollar with the trades volume USD45,000 th.

Based on results of the morning and day sessions the weighted average US dollar rate made up KZT306.76 per dollar (+0.10); the total volume of trades - USD58,400 th. (-124,700 th.).

On the euro spot market:

- on euro with Т+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with Т+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT4.7681 per Russian ruble at the trades volume RUR30,900 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close the bid price made up +3.5000 with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.