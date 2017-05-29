KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 310.77

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, CNYKZT_TOМ, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on May 29 in the US (Memorial Day) and in the People's Republic of China (Dragon Boat Festival).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT310.77 per US dollar at the trades volume USD47,800 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD); made up KZT347.53 per euro at the trades volume EUR400 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4866 per ruble at the trades volume RUR139,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT310.40 per dollar (KZT-1.19); the total volume of trades – USD102,600 th. (USD-116,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made +9.5000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades.