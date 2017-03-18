KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 315.76

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TОD, EURKZT_TОD, EURUSD_TОD, RUBKZT_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 were not traded on KASE today due to the holidays on March 21-23 (Nauryz Meiramy) in Kazakhstan and the move of the day-off from Saturday, March 18, to Monday, March 20.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market: - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT315.76 per US dollar at the trades volume USD26,600 th.; - on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session the bid made up KZT45.7800 per yuan and the ask – KZT45.8100 per yuan. The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT315.55 per dollar (KZT+0.50); the total volume of trades – USD59,000 th. (-225,450 th.). On the currency swap transactions market: - on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up +5.2000 % APR with no bid available; - on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent. 18 banks participated in the trades.