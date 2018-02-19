KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 319.37

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, CNYKZT_TОD, CNYKZT_TОМ and CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 19 in the United States (George Washington's birthday) and on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT319.37 per US dollar at the trades volume USD40,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6658 per ruble at the trades volume RUR67,100 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT319.32 per dollar (KZT-0.10), the total volume of trades - USD64,500 th. (USD-198,150 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

20 banks participated in the trades.