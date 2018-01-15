KASE day session USDKZT_TOM = 329.41

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on January 15 in the US (Martin Luther King Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT329.41 per US dollar at the trades volume USD77,800 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8444 per ruble at the trades volume RUR31,000 th.

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT329.41 per dollar (KZT-0.26), the total volume of trades - USD84,600 th., (USD-191,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

23 banks participated in the trades.