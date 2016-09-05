KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 340.55

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on September 5 in the US (Labor Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT340.55 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD32,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2599 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR54,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT340.90 per dollar (KZT-1.07); the total volume of

trades - USD59,600 th. (USD-83,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up +13.0000 % per annum, the ask - +11.0000 % per annum;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades.