KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 343.10

ALMATY. KAZINFORM -The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_TОМ, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held due to the holiday on 4th July in the United States (Independence Day).24 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT343.10 per US dollar, at the trading volume

of USD70,700 th.

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4288 per ruble at the trade volume of

RUB35,000 th;

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on morning and day session made up KZT343.07 per dollar (+0.07), total trading volume USD91,100th,(USD-73,850 th,).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on morning and day session made up KZT5.4288 per ruble (KZT+0.0030), total trading volume RUB35,000 th. (RUB+14,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.