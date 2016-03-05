KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 344.88

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002 and RUBKZT_TOD instruments were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on March 8 in the Republic of Kazakhstan (International Women's Day), whereas a substitute weekday, Monday, March 7, becomes a holiday instead of Saturday, March 5, and the holidays from March 5 to 8 in Russia.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT344.88 per US dollar at the trades volume USD31,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT345.02 per dollar (-0.20); the total volume of trades - USD200,500 th. (+104,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

20 banks participated in the trades.