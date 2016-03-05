KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 344.88
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT344.88 per US dollar at the trades volume USD31,900 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT345.02 per dollar (-0.20); the total volume of trades - USD200,500 th. (+104,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
20 banks participated in the trades.