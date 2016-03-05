  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 344.88

    16:37, 05 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002 and RUBKZT_TOD instruments were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on March 8 in the Republic of Kazakhstan (International Women's Day), whereas a substitute weekday, Monday, March 7, becomes a holiday instead of Saturday, March 5, and the holidays from March 5 to 8 in Russia.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with T+1 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT344.88 per US dollar at the trades volume USD31,900 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT345.02 per dollar (-0.20); the total volume of trades - USD200,500 th. (+104,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    20 banks participated in the trades.

     

    Tags:
    KASE News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!