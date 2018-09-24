KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 355.12

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 24 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT355.12 per US dollar at the trades volume USD102,200 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT356.75 per US dollar at the trades volume USD5,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3808 per ruble at the trades volume RUB28,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.



Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT354.12 per dollar (KZT+1.58), the total volume of trades - USD186,200 th. (USD-42,350 th.).



Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3801 per ruble (KZT+0.0702), the total volume of trades - RUB28,300 th. (RUB-22,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +10.2505 % per annum at the trades volume of USD113,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.0500 % per annum at the trades volume of USD229,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close bid made up 7.5000 % APR with no ask available.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.