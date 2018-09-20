KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 358.61

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instrument CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) on September 24. 19 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT358.61 per US dollar at the trades volume USD97,250 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT359.90 per US dollar at the trades volume USD450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3982 per ruble at the trades volume RUB37,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 (CNYKZT_TOM) in tenge made up KZT52.3800 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY350 th.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT359.00 per dollar (KZT-2.94), the total volume of trades - USD152,050 th. (USD+39,450 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3980 per ruble (KZT-0.0008), the total volume of trades - RUB44,000 th. (RUB-37,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.8968 % per annum at the trades volume of USD163,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9720 % per annum at the trades volume of USD192,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.