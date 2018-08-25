KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 359.42

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, USDKZT_0_001, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_002, RUBKZT_0_001, RUBKZT_0_002, were held today on KASE due to the August 30 celebration in Kazakhstan (Constitution Day) and the transfer of the day off from Saturday, August 25, to Friday, August 31. 20 banks participated in the trades.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT359.42 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD19,300 th.;

- on US dollar with settlement Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge and in dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOМ) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.3500 per ruble, the ask made up KZT5.3700 per ruble.

- on Russian ruble with settlement T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT359.64 per dollar (KZT-0.91), the total volume of trades - USD52,100 th., (USD-99,550 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.