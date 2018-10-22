KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 365.40

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 20 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT365.40 per US dollar at the trades volume USD83,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up KZT365.50 per dollar with no bid available;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5928 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB22,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT365.49 per dollar (KZT-0.94), the total volume of trades - USD102,350 th. (USD-41,950 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5928 per ruble (KZT+0.0181), the total volume of trades - RUB22,000 th. (RUB-36,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +8.0852 % per annum at the trades volume of USD53,400 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8138 % per annum at the trades volume of USD264,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up 7.5000 % APR; per annum at the trades volume of RUB10,000 th.;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.