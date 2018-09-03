KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 365.43

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on September 3 in the U.S. (Labour Day). 24 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT365.43 per US dollar at the trades volume USD63,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT424.40 per euro; the trades volume - EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3908 per ruble; the trades volume - RUB65,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT365.23 per dollar (KZT+1.80), the total volume of trades - USD84,300 th. (USD-74,100 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3908 per ruble (KZT+0.0318), the total volume of trading was RUB65,000 th. (RUB+32,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 15.0000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.