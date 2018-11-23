KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 365.75

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT365.75 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD114,350 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT365.50 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT416.30 per euro, the ask - KZT417.30 per euro;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5853 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB30,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT366.05 per dollar (KZT-1.22), the total volume of trades - USD279,400 th. (USD+139,950 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5853 per ruble (KZT-0.0226), the total volume of trades - RUB30,000 th. (RUB+12,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.8491 % per annum at the trades volume of USD326,100 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8705 % per annum at the trades volume of USD340,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.