KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 366.29

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instrument CNYKZT_TОМ was held on KASE today due to the holiday on October 17 in the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong). 22 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT366.29 per US dollar at the trades volume USD55,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5901 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,100 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT366.86 per dollar (KZT-3.12), the total volume of trades - USD96,150 th. (USD+34,400 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5993 per ruble (KZT-0.0263), the total volume of trades - RUB30,100 th. (RUB-14,900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.5521 % per annum at the trades volume of USD96,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.9813 % per annum at the trades volume of USD307,800 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE press service reports.