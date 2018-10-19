KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 366.35

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT366.35 per US dollar at the trades volume USD98,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5747 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB58,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT52.8800 per yuan at the trades volume CNY500 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT366.43 per dollar (KZT+2.08), the total volume of trades - USD144,300 th. (USD+42,950 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5747 per ruble (KZT+0.0103), the total volume of trades - RUB58,200 th. (RUB-39,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.8485 % per annum at the trades volume of USD114,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.7964 % per annum at the trades volume of USD177,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up 7.5000 % APR; per annum at the trades volume of RUB10,000 th.;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE press service reports.