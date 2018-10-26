KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 368.37

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT368.37 per US dollar at the trades volume USD86,150 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT419.68 per euro, the trades volume - EUR300 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6184 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.8700 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY300 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT368.54 per dollar (KZT+1.05), the total volume of trades - USD122,050 th. (USD+9,350 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6184 per ruble (KZT+0.0166), the total volume of trades - RUB25,000 th. (RUB+9,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.9024 % per annum at the trades volume of USD62,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.9526 % per annum at the trades volume of USD292,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.