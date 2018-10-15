KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 369.77
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT369.77 per US dollar at the trades volume USD47,750 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT428.20 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6256 per ruble at the trades volume RUB45,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT369.98 per dollar (KZT-0.05), the total volume of trades - USD61,750 th. (USD-13,850 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6256 per ruble (KZT+0.0167), the total volume of trades - RUB45,000 th. (RUB-300 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.5958 % per annum at the trades volume of USD78,000 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9610 % per annum at the trades volume of USD267,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up 9.0000 % APR; the ask made up 7.5000 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.