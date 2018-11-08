KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 370.93

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in the instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on November 12 in the US (Veterans Days). 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT370.93 per US dollar at the trades volume USD48,450 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT371.31 per US dollar at the trades volume USD6,000 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6140 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB15,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.08 per dollar (KZT-0.11), the total volume of trades - USD101,450 th. (USD+44,350 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6140 per ruble (KZT-0.0117), the total volume of trades - RUB15,000 th. (RUB-15,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.5478 % per annum at the trades volume of USD331,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.