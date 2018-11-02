KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 371.15

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_TOM and RUBKZT_0_001 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on November 5, 2018 in the Russian Federation (The People's Unity Day). 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT371.15 per US dollar at the trades volume USD50,550 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT370.60 per US dollar at the trades volume USD50 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 (EURKZT_TOD) in tenge made up KZT424.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR50 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6647 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB35,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT53.0000 per yuan; the ask made up KZT54.4000 per yuan.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.31 per dollar (KZT+0.87), the total volume of trades - USD70,800 th. (USD-54,900 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6647 per ruble (KZT+0.0160), the total volume of trades - RUB38,000 th. (RUB+27,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.9488 % per annum at the trades volume of USD32,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8573 % per annum at the trades volume of USD308,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR, the KASE's press service reports.