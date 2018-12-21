KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 371.22
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT371.22 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD130,400 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT424.80 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.
- on euro with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements T+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4599 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB96,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT53.7471 per yuan at the trades volume CNY700 th.;
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.35 per dollar (KZT+0.59), the total volume of trades - USD352,300 th. (USD+74,250 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.4599 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB96,000 th.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.1921 % per annum at the trades volume of USD301,800 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes на the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.