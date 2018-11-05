KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 371.72
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT371.72 per US dollar at the trades volume USD24,500 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.88 per dollar (KZT+0.57), the total volume of trades - USD62,000 th. (USD-8,800 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +6.8140 % per annum at the trades volume of USD29,500 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.7998 % per annum at the trades volume of USD312,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR, the KASE's press service reports.