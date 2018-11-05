KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 371.72

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in instruments RUBKZT_TOM and RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on November 5, 2018 in the Russian Federation (The People's Unity Day). 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT371.72 per US dollar at the trades volume USD24,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT371.88 per dollar (KZT+0.57), the total volume of trades - USD62,000 th. (USD-8,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +6.8140 % per annum at the trades volume of USD29,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.7998 % per annum at the trades volume of USD312,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR, the KASE's press service reports.