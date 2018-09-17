KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 371.78

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 19 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT371.78 per US dollar at the trades volume USD21,350 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT371.88 per US dollar at the trades volume USD1,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4646 per ruble at the trades volume RUB37,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT54.1250 per yuan at the trades volume CNY300 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT371.86 per dollar (KZT-1.79), the total volume of trades - USD68,800 th. (USD-1,000 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4646 per ruble (KZT-0.0055), the total volume of trades - RUB37,000 th. (RUB+17,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.0992 % per annum at the trades volume of USD157,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.0121 % per annum at the trades volume of USD146,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.