KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 375.13

The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT375.13 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD71,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT428.95 per euro, the trades volume - EUR1,000 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6035 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB5,800 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT374.82 per dollar (KZT+1.16), the total volume of trades - USD109,200 th. (USD+33,750 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6029 per ruble, the total volume of trades - RUB15,800 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.4111 % per annum at the trades volume of USD6,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1698 % per annum at the trades volume of USD247,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.