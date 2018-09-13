KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 375.25

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 banks took part in the trading.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT375.25 per US dollar at the trades volume USD72,700 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT374.91 per US dollar at the trades volume USD850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT436.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4610 per ruble at the trades volume RUB15,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT375.31 per dollar (KZT-2.43), the total volume of trades - USD107,850 th. (USD+31,700 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4548 per ruble (KZT+0.0213), the total volume of trades - RUB27,000 th. (RUB-9,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.3019 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 165,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.2539 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 130,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.