KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 375.95

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 20 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT375.95 per US dollar at the trades volume USD51,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5380 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB22,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT375.90 per dollar (KZT+1.70), the total volume of trades - USD90,950 th. (USD-26,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.5380 per ruble (KZT+0.0130), the total volume of trades - RUB22,000 th. (RUB+12,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 the weighted average yield made up +7.9801 % per annum at the trades volume of USD50,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 the weighted average yield made up +7.8897 % per annum at the trades volume of USD218,100 th.;

- по EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the ask made up +6.0000 % APR with no bid available;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close the ask made up +6.0000 % APR with no bid available;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.