KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 376.30

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT376.30 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD56,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6319 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB21,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.7600 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY100 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.06 per dollar (KZT+1.43), the total volume of trades - USD90,350 th. (USD-15,400 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6319 per ruble (KZT+0.0238), the total volume of trades - RUB21,200 th. (RUB-43,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD46,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.9279 % per annum at the trades volume of USD304,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.