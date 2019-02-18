KASE day session: USDKZT_TОМ = 376.57

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, USDKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holiday on February 18 in the US (George Washington's birthday). 20 banks traded in the session.



Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT376.57 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD68,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.00 per euro, the trades volume - EUR600 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6872 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB24,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.6100 per yuan at the trades volume - CNY1,600 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.26 per dollar (KZT-1.36), the total volume of trades - USD124,150 th. (USD+15,650 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6872 per ruble (KZT+0.0173), the total volume of trades - RUB24,000 th. (RUB+17,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_1_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_1_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_1_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.