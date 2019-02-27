KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 376.96
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT376.96 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD93,600 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7512 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB10,200 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.4500 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY300 th.;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.26 per dollar (KZT-0.78), the total volume of trades - USD138,250 th. (USD+62,050 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7512 per ruble (KZT-0.0207), the total volume of trades - RUB10,200 th. (RUB-29,800 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.5616 % per annum at the trades volume of USD40,600 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.5783 % per annum at the trades volume of USD310,300 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.