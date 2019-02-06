KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 376.98
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT376.98 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD94,950 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT429.50 per euro at the trades volume of EUR100 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7426 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB63,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.59 per dollar (KZT-3.04), the total volume of trades - USD141,800 th. (USD+31,050 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7426 per ruble (KZT-0.0447), the total volume of trades - RUB63,000 th. (RUB+55,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.9285 % per annum at the trades volume of USD36,200 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.6847 % per annum at the trades volume of USD349,400 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR and the ask made up 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.