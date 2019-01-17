KASE day session: USDKZT_TOМ = 377.10
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT377.10 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD59,900 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT429.06 per euro, the trades volume - EUR1,000 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6822 per ruble at the trades volume RUB9,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT55.5100 per yuan at the trades volume CNY2,300 th.;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT376.60 per dollar (KZT-1.35), the total volume of trades - USD111,900 th. (USD+37,200 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6822 per ruble (KZT+0.0290), the total volume of trades - RUB9,000 th. (RUB-11,500 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.9498 % per annum at the trades volume of USD407,500 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR and the ask made up 7.2500 % APR.
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's official website reads.