KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 377.35
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT377.35 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD70,375 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9149 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB42,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.11 per
dollar (KZT-2.18), the total volume of trades - USD223,100 th. (USD+162,968 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9149 per ruble
(KZT-0.0236), the total volume of trades - RUB42,000 th. (RUB+12,000 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.9450 % per annum at the trades volume of USD26,200 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.0084 % per annum at the trades volume of USD263,300 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500% APR with no ask available;
- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500% APR with no ask available;
- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.