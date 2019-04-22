KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 377.35

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. No trading in the instruments EURKZT_TОD, EURUSD_TOD, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on April 22 in Germany and Great Britain (Easter Monday). 21 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT377.35 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD70,375 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9149 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB42,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.11 per

dollar (KZT-2.18), the total volume of trades - USD223,100 th. (USD+162,968 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9149 per ruble

(KZT-0.0236), the total volume of trades - RUB42,000 th. (RUB+12,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.9450 % per annum at the trades volume of USD26,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.0084 % per annum at the trades volume of USD263,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500% APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6500% APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.