KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 377.81
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT377.81 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD56,800 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT433.98 per euro, the trades volume - EUR250 th.
- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6412 per ruble at the trades volume RUB54,200 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.9500 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY200 th.
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.85 per dollar (KZT-0.44), the total volume of trades - USD93,850 th. (USD+25,250 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6377 per ruble (KZT+0.0116), the total volume of trades - RUB79,200 th. (RUB+44,200 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.9583 % per annum at the trades volume of USD22,900 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.7367 % per annum at the trades volume of USD361,400 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR.
- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.