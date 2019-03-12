KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.03

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 24 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT378.03 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD61,013 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT426.33 per euro, the trades volume - EUR1,000 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7516 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB7,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT377.99 per dollar (KZT-1.49), the total volume of trades - USD96,373 th. (USD+14,553 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7516 per ruble (KZT+0.0076), the total volume of trades - RUB7,000 th. (RUB-3,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD10,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.2871 % per annum at the trades volume of USD279,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.9000 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.9000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.