    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.46

    16:06, 10 September 2018
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 21 banks took part in the trading.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT378.46 per US dollar at the trades volume USD98,000 th.;

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT378.38 per US dollar at the trades volume USD42,250 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT437.25 per euro at the trading volume of EUR500 th.

    - on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4180 per ruble at the trades volume RUB17,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT378.11 per dollar (KZT+2.49), the total volume of trades - USD192,400 th. (USD-306,800 th.).

    Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4180 per ruble (KZT-0.0119), the total volume of trades - RUB17,000 th. (RUB-35,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +10.7257 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 295,600 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +10.9200 % per annum at the trades volume of USD 122,700 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    - on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service.

     

     

