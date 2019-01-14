KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.75

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT378.75 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD50,200 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT365.50 per US dollar with no ask available;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT55.8350 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY2,800 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.29 per dollar (KZT+2.23), the total volume of trades - USD68,600 th. (USD-21,750 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.6261 per ruble (KZT-0.0058), the total volume of trades - RUB35,000 th. (RUB+13,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.4266 % per annum at the trades volume of USD14,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.8812 % per annum at the trades volume of USD441,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service.