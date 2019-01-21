KASE day session: USDKZT_TОМ = 378.77
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT378.77 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD37,550 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7058 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB6,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.78 per dollar (KZT+0.12), the total volume of trades - USD53,800 th. (USD-31,050 th.).
Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7084 per ruble (KZT-0.0081), the total volume of trades - RUB16,000 th. (RUB-15,200 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 11.5000 % APR with no ask available;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.