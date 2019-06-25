KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.86

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT378.86 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD69,375 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT6.0555 per ruble at the trades volume RUB10,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.83 per dollar (KZT+0.45), the total volume of trades - USD78,713 th. (USD-98,164 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT6.0555 per ruble (KZT+0.0440), the total volume of trades - RUB10,000 th. (RUB-15,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.5858 % per annum at the trades volume of USD36,700 th;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1356 % per annum at the trades volume of USD279,500 th;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01W weighted average yield made up +7.2000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD20,000 th;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBDKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.