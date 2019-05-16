KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.89

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 24 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT378.89 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD57,319 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT425.70 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8646 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB12,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.8400 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY300 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.94 per dollar (KZT-0.71), the total volume of trades - USD113,879 th. (USD-14,713 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8646 per ruble (KZT+0.0109), the total volume of trades - RUB12,000 th. (RUB-55,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.9726 % per annum at the trades volume of USD35,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.5722 % per annum at the trades volume of USD328,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000 % APR, the ask made up 6.5000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000 % APR, with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8,300 % APR, the ask made up 7.1000 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.