KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.17

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 23 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.17 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD41,642 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.9385 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB30,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOМ) no deals were made; at the session close, the bid made up KZT56.5000 per yuan, the ask made up KZT56.9900 per yuan.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.29 per dollar (KZT+0.10), the total volume of trades - USD60,132 th. (USD-18,268 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.9385 per ruble (KZT+0.0044), the total volume of trades - RUB30,000 th. (RUB-15,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market свопа:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.8154 % per annum at the trades volume of USD65,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.7422 % per annum at the trades volume of USD320,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.6000% APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.