KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.29

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.29 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD34,730 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8700 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.8780 per ruble;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.36 per dollar (KZT+1.35), the total volume of trades - USD63,187 th. (USD-147,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.2327 % per annum at the trades volume of USD15,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.2198 % per annum at the trades volume of USD299,900 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7500 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.3000 % APR, the ask - 7.1000 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.