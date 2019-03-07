  • kz
    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.40

    16:16, 07 March 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 banks traded in the session.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.40 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD52,113 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT428.85 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

    - on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7671 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB8,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.4750 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY350 th.

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

    Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.42 per dollar (KZT+1.47), the total volume of trades - USD81,738 th. (USD-8,708 th.).

    Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.7654 per ruble (KZT+0.0184), the total volume of trades - RUB18,000 th. (RUB+8,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +5.7401 % per annum at the trades volume of USD60,100 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.3624 % per annum at the trades volume of USD298,800 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close, the ask made up 5.5000% APR; with no bid available;

    - on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

    - on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

    - on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

