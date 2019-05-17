KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.50

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.50 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD34,450 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT424.62 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8800 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB5,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT54.6911 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY900 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT378.93 per dollar (KZT-0.01), the total volume of trades - USD158,800 th. (USD+44,921 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8800 per ruble (KZT+0.0154), the total volume of trades - RUB5,000 th. (RUB-7,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.0855 % per annum at the trades volume of USD34,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.4740 % per annum at the trades volume of USD306,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR, the ask made up 6.5000 % APR;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close the ask made up 6.5000 % APR with no bid available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 7.7000 % APR, with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8,4500 % APR, the ask made up 7.2500 % APR.

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.