KASE day session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.70

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The afternoon foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is an additional one. 24 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT379.70 per US dollar at the trades volume of USD104,480 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT425.72 per euro, the trades volume - EUR300 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.8037 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB12,550 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT56.4750 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY300 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge based on results of the morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT379.66 per dollar (KZT-0.29), the total volume of trades - USD124,280 th. (USD+42,785 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge based on results of morning and afternoon sessions made up KZT5.8037 per ruble (KZT-0.0119), the total volume of trades - RUB12,550 th. (RUB-15,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +7.8333 % per annum at the trades volume of USD6,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.1056 % per annum at the trades volume of USD379,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_01W no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_01М no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close the bid made up 7.9000 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_03М no deals were made; at the session close, at the session close the bid made up 7.9000 % APR with no ask available;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up 8.7500 % APR, the ask - 7.2500 % APR;

- on RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.